Phillips totaled six tackles (one solo) during Minnesota's 27-25 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Phillips finished Sunday's game as the Vikings' second-leading tackler behind Blake Cashman (11). Phillips is now up to 50 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games. His defensive snap count has noticeable decreased over the last three games, but the Vikings will need the best out of Phillips for the regular-season finale against the Lions next Sunday in a game that will determine the NFC's No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.