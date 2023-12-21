Phillips (back) was estimated as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Phillips logged his usual workload with 77 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps during Saturday's Week 15 loss to the Bengals, so it's unclear when he suffered the back injury. It's worth noting that the Vikings held a walkthrough Wednesday, thus Phillips' tag of DNP is an estimation. His practice status for the remainder of Week 16 prep should provided a clearer picture of his chance of suiting up Sunday versus Detroit.