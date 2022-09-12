Phillips started at nose tackle had three total tackles and two quarterback hurries in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Phillips had one stop has he serves as a primary run stuffer on the defensive interior in Minnesota's new 3-4 defense.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Joins Vikings•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Scratched for Week 3•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Two straight healthy listings•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Quicker-than-expected recovery•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Expected to miss time•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Downgraded to out•