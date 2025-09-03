Smith (personal) did not practice Wednesday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said "the hope is we can ramp [Smith] up" through the week, a seeming indication that the starting safety could suit up Monday at home against the Bears, but he hasn't practiced since Aug. 11 due to what's been deemed a personal matter. Jay Ward and Theo Jackson will be candidates to handle expanded defensive snaps if Smith is unavailable Week 1.