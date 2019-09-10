Vikings' Harrison Smith: Active in coverage
Smith made nine tackles (eight solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.
Smith is accustomed to being a strong tackler, but he only had six pass breakups in 2018 -- down from 12 in 2017. He appears back on pace to his 2017 shape, and he'll look to carry this performance into a Week 2 matchup versus the Packers.
