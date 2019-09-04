Vikings' Harrison Smith: Avoids Week 1 injury report

Smith (laceration) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Held out of preseason Week 3 due to an infected laceration, Smith displayed his health by practicing in full capacity in the first practice in advance of the season opener. Over the course of his career, he's showed his worth as an IDP with 91.5 tackles, 3.2 interceptions and 1.9 sacks per 16 games played.

