Vikings' Harrison Smith: Bothered by hamstring

Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith has dealt with this injury since Week 11 but played every snap of this past Monday's loss to the Seahawks, posting a season-high 10 tackles. There's no reason to think he won't be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Lions as long as he doesn't suffer a setback.

