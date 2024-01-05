Smith (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Detroit, Matthew Coller of PurpleInsider.com reports.
Despite unexpectedly popping up on the Vikings' injury report during the week, Smith will be available in Week 18. He's 10 total tackles Sunday away from the second 100-tackle season of his career.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Fives tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Six tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Stuffs box score•