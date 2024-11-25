Smith recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 30-27 overtime win at Chicago.
Smith was on the field for all 73 of the Vikings' defensive snaps in Week 12, and he was able to turn in a season-high tackle total. His every-down role will keep him on the fringe of the IDP radar for a Week 13 tilt versus the Cardinals.
