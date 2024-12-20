Smith (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.
Smith appeared to be trending toward not playing in Sunday's affair after downgrading from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. However, he practiced in a limited capacity Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 16. If the veteran safety is unable to go Sunday, expect Jay Ward to start alongside Camryn Bynum in Minnesota's secondary.
