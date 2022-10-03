Smith suffered a groin injury in Sunday's victory over the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Smith was originally reported to have been dealing with an arm injury, but it has now been determined that the safety took a low blow and exited with a groin issue. The safety appears likely to be available for the Vikings' contest against the Bears in Week 5.
