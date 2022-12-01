Smith (ankle) was a limited participant during the Vikings' practice Wednesday.
Smith recorded seven tackles while playing 98 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps against the Patriots last Thursday, so it's unclear when this injury first arose. The 33-year-old safety will now have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Jets.
