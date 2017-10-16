Play

Vikings' Harrison Smith: Disruptive force in Sunday's win

Smith had an interception, 1.5 sacks and five total tackles in Sunday's 23-10 win over Green Bay.

Smith had a dominant performance, as he made an amazing one-handed grab on his interception. He was also active as a pass rusher on several blitz packages. He may be the best safety in the NFL and puts himself in position to make several big plays each game.

