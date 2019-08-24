Vikings' Harrison Smith: DNP against Cardinals

Smith did not play in Saturday's 20-9 preseason win over the Cardinals due to an infected laceration, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer explained that Smith had been dealing with an infected cut, but the decision to keep him sidelined Saturday was simply precautionary as the starting safety would have played if more were on the line. There's no reason for Minnesota to risk Smith's health in the preseason, so we may not see him in game action again until Week 1 against the Falcons on Sep. 8.

