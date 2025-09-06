default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (illness) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Smith was listed as a DNP on Thursday before getting in a limited practice Friday. He's clearly still under the weather, however, and the odds are against him playing in Monday night's Week 1 opener. Theo Jackson and Jay Ward would be in line for increased reps alongside Josh Metellus on the back end of Minnesota's defense.

More News