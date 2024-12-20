Smith (foot) didn't practice Thursday.

This is a step in the wrong direction for Smith, as he was a limited participant Wednesday. It's not clear when the veteran safety picked up the foot injury, though it's worth noting that he played a season-low 75 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps this past Monday versus Chicago. In fact, Smith's defensive snap share has decreased three straight weeks after he was on the field for every one of Minnesota's defensive plays from Week 8 to Week 12.