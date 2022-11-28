Smith recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's 33-26 victory against the Patriots.
Smith remained very involved Thursday, finishing just one tackle shy of the team-lead, though his seven solo takedowns were Minnesota's highest. The safety remains one of the best at his position in the league and is now up to 65 tackles with seven pass deflections, four interceptions and a forced fumble over 10 contests this season.
