Smith was ejected from Sunday's game at Houston for lower his helmet on a hit on Jordan Akins, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Akins was forced to leave the game and has since been ruled out with a concussion. Smith had three tackles before getting tossed and figures to receive a fine later this week for the play.
