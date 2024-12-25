Smith (foot) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Smith was held out of the Vikings' Week 16 win over the Seahawks due to a foot injury. It was the first game he's missed all season, and while he didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, head coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic Monday that Smith would be able to play in Minnesota's NFC North bout against Green Bay on Sunday, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Smith will have two more opportunities to practice this week and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest.