Play

Vikings' Harrison Smith: Estimated as limited in practice

Harrison Smith (hamstring) was labeled limited in practice Thursday.

The Vikings didn't practice Thursday, so Smith's designation is merely an estimation. Since Minnesota plays Monday night in Week 13, Smith has an extra day to ramp up his practice activities. Reports over the weekend will bear monitoring.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories