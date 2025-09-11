Smith (illness) was deemed limited in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Smith missed time during training camp due to a personal issue and then was reported to be dealing with an illness last week, though it's unclear if the two events are related. The Vikings have so far decided not to put the veteran safety on IR, so the expectation is that he'll be able to return by Week 4. Smith affirmed that belief Wednesday, saying that he expects to be back within a four-week window and describing his health issue as "physical," per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. With Smith sidelined Week 1, Theo Jackson started at safety and logged 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps.