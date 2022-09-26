Smith has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols and is expected to play Sunday against New Orleans, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Smith sustained a concussion during the Vikings' Week 2 loss to the Eagles and was unavailable for Sunday's win over the Lions. However, he should be ready to return following a one-game absence as the Vikings prepare to travel to London to face the Saints in Week 4.
