Vikings' Harrison Smith: Explosive in loss
Smith tallied eight tackles (six solo), a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs.
The veteran safety sacked Matt Moore and caused a fumble, but Moore recovered before a Viking could jump on it. Smith led the Vikings in stops during this contest, and he's second on the team only to Eric Kendricks (73) in the category with 53. His average of 5.9 tackles per game is respectable for IDP purposes.
