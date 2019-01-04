Vikings' Harrison Smith: Finishes another strong season

Smith ended the 2018 season with 84 tackles (67 solo), three sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games.

The numbers are fairly consistent to Smith's output over the last couple years as he earned All-Pro honors for the second straight season, this time as a second-team selection.The 29-year-old is signed with the Vikings through 2021 and should remain one of the top safeties in the league next season.