Smith had five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.

It's the third straight game Smith has registered five total tackles. He played 65 snaps on defense Sunday, but he didn't play every single defensive snap for the first time since Week 3 against the Chargers. The 2012 first-round pick out of Notre Dame has 90 tackles (57 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two passes defended and three forced fumbles in 16 games this season.