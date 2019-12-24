Vikings' Harrison Smith: Forces fumble in loss
Smith logged five tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Monday night's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.
Smith has been racking up the big plays over the last four weeks with two interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble in that time. He needs 13 more tackles in Week 17 against the Bears to tie his career high of 98, but he has yet to log more than 10 stops in a game this season.
