Smith started at strong safety and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
It's a little concerning for Smith's fantasy value that he didn't register and QB pressure stats in the pass rush even though the Vikings under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores utilize more blitzes. He could be more of a factor on blitzes later in the season, but otherwise had a solid game in coverage.
