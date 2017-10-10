Vikings' Harrison Smith: Game-changing interception in Monday's win
Smith had three tackles, a tackle for a loss, a QB hit and an interception in Monday's win at Chicago.
Smith's interception late in the fourth quarter ultimately resulted in Minnesota winning the game. He's had an interception in two of his last three games.
