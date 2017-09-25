Vikings' Harrison Smith: Gets first interception of season
Smith had eight total tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Smith is producing his usual tackle totals (6.3 per game), continues to rate high in pass coverage and made his first big play of the season. He should produce several more interceptions and sacks if he stays healthy.
