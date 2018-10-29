Vikings' Harrison Smith: Grabs another interception in Week 7

Smith recorded three tackles (three solo), one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Saints.

Smith posted his third interception of the season. The Vikings' defense is has improved in recent weeks, but Smith has yet to put up strong numbers during the 2018 season. He'll face off against the Matthew Stafford-led Lion's air attack in Week 8.

