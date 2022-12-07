Smith recorded three passes defended, including an interception, and eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets.

Smith recorded one of his team's two interceptions against Jets quarterback Mike White, grabbing a pass intended for Corey Davis on the opening series of the game. Over 11 games played in 2022, the 11th-year safety has now matched his previous career high for interceptions, and he needs just three more passes defended to set a new career-best mark in this category as well. Smith also sits third on the Vikings in tackles (72) behind linebackers Eric Kendricks (99) and Jordan Hicks (98). He will look to once again make an impact in Minnesota's run and pass defense when the team faces Detroit this Sunday.