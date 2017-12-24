Vikings' Harrison Smith: Grabs two interceptions in Saturday's win
Smith had two interceptions, eight total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Saturday's win at Green Bay.
Smith had a dominating performance as he was distruptive against the pass and the run. He isn't averaging as many tackles as last season (4.6 vs. 4.9) but still grades very well against the pass and the run. It was a shock he didn't make the NFC Pro Bowl roster as he could receive votes for Defensive Player of the Year.
