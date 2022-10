Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Smith (groin) has made a "full recovery" from the injury he suffered Week 4, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith apparently took a low blow in London on Sunday, but fortunately appears to be okay. The six-time Pro Bowler will be ready to go Week 5 versus Chicago and should see plenty of opportunities for tackles against a run-heavy Bears offense.