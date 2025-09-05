Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (illness) was upgraded to a limited practice Friday.
Smith was under the weather Thursday but has an extra day to get ready for Monday night's Week 1 opener against the Bears. The veteran safety is entering his 14th season in Minnesota and started 16 regular-season contests last season.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Under the weather•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Staying with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Logs 87 tackles in 13th season•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Logs full practice Thursday•