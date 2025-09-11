Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (illness) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Smith missed the Vikings's Week 1 win over the Bears but appears to be progressing after a pair of limited practices to open the week. Theo Jackson would be in line to start if Smith is unable to play in Week 2 against Atlanta.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Estimated as limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Won't play vs. Chicago•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited on Friday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Under the weather•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Absent from practice Wednesday•