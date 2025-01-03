Smith (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith played through a foot injury during the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Packers, and his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions. Smith has logged 53 tackles (34 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery over his last 10 games.
