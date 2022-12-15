Smith (neck) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Smith is coming off a one-game absence due to a neck injury. After a limited workload at Tuesday's practice, his full participation Wednesday indicates he is on track to return in Saturday's contest against the Colts, Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his duties at safety.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Increases activity Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Sits out of practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Grabs INT in Week 13•