Smith is considered a "legit game-time decision" and will fully test his injured foot out about two hours before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in Seattle, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Smith is listed as questionable for the Week 16 contest. He was a limited participant in practice Friday, which gave Smith some hope of suiting up Sunday after he sat out Thursday's session entirely. Official word on the veteran safety's status will arrive when Minnesota posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.