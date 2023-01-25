Smith posted 85 tackles (66 solo) and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, over 14 games in the 2022 regular season.
Smith continued his do-it-all role on the back end of Minnesota's defense despite playing fewer than 15 regular-season games for the first time since 2016. While his tackling production took a dip following his career-best 114-tackle campaign last season, the 33-year-old safety still maintained a prominent role in pass coverage, matching his career high for interceptions while also posting double-digit passes defended for the fifth time. Smith is set to incur a $19.4 million cap hit next season, so it's unclear if the Vikings might either restructure this contract or move on from him in order to alleviate their difficult cap situation heading into 2023.