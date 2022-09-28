Smith isn't listed on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Smith sustained a concussion during the team's Week 2 loss to the Eagles and was unavailable for Week 3. However, he's since cleared concussion protocols and will likely suit up against the Saints on Sunday. Through his first two appearances this season, the veteran safety has recorded 20 tackles and one interception.
