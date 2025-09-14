Smith (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Smith will miss a second consecutive game while battling an illness that popped up in the week leading up to the Vikings' regular-season opener against the Bears. He gave himself a chance to suit up Sunday by logging limited practices this past week but has not been cleared to play, which puts Theo Jackson in line to start at safety alongside Josh Metellus for a second consecutive week. Smith's next chance to suit up is Week 3 against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 21.