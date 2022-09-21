Smith (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith was diagnosed with a concussion following Monday's loss to the Eagles, so it isn't surprising to see him unavailable Wednesday. If the star safety isn't able to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, rookie Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus would be candidates to replace Smith in Minnesota's secondary. Metellus logged 10 snaps in Smith's absence Monday, while Cine garnered just one, but the Vikings may want to give the rookie an extended look if he's able to put together a good week of practice.
