Smith finished the regular season with 54 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 defensed passes (including two interceptions), a forced fumble and a recovered fumble over 15 games.

Smith missed Minnesota's first two games due to an illness but proceeded to suit up for each of the team's final 15 contests. While he finished with the lowest tackle total of his 14-year career, Smith did tie for the Vikings lead with 10 defensed passes, marking the seventh time he's reached double digits in that category in a regular season. Smith has hinted that he's leaning toward retirement -- if that's the case, he'll conclude his career with six Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro selections.