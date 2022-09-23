Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

As expected, Smith will miss at least one game after suffering a concussion during the team's Week 2 loss to the Eagles. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 4 against the Saints, but he'll first have to clear the NFL's concussion protocols. In his absence, Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus are candidates for increased roles. Metellus logged 10 defensive snaps in reserve of Smith on Monday, while Cine garnered just one. However, the Vikings may elect to give the rookie an extended look after a full week of prep without Smith.