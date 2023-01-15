Smith (knee) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Smith's active status Sunday doesn't come as a surprise as it was reported earlier by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he would play. However, this makes the veteran safety's return to action official.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Should return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Logs full practice•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Won't play Sunday•