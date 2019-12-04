Vikings' Harrison Smith: Posts 10 tackles in loss
Smith recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed across 75 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
Smith was dealing with a hamstring injury during practice last week but still managed to play in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Monday. He now has 71 tackles on the season, good enough for second overall on the team.
