Vikings' Harrison Smith: Posts another sack Week 6

Smith recorded seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Smith has now tied his career-high for sacks in a season with 3.0 through just six games. The Vikings' defense has struggled a bit this year compared to years past but Smith has continued to be a dominant force. He and the Vikings will look to stack victories as they take on the Jets in Week 7.

