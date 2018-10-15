Vikings' Harrison Smith: Posts another sack Week 6
Smith recorded seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Smith has now tied his career-high for sacks in a season with 3.0 through just six games. The Vikings' defense has struggled a bit this year compared to years past but Smith has continued to be a dominant force. He and the Vikings will look to stack victories as they take on the Jets in Week 7.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Records five tackles and a sack Week 3•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Snags interception in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Snags five picks in All-Pro season•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Grabs two interceptions in Saturday's win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Disruptive force in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Game-changing interception in Monday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6