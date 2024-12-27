Smith (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Smith was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday, so his upgrade to full participation one day later bodes well for his likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Green Bay. The veteran safety missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, which was his first regular-season absence since the 2022 campaign. Smith ranks fourth on the Vikings with 79 tackles this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Estimated as DNP to open week•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Likely available vs. GB•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Should be back next week•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Inactive for Week 16•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Looks like game-time call•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Could play in Week 16•