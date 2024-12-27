Share Video

Smith (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Smith was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday, so his upgrade to full participation one day later bodes well for his likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Green Bay. The veteran safety missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, which was his first regular-season absence since the 2022 campaign. Smith ranks fourth on the Vikings with 79 tackles this season.

