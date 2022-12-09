Smith (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Smith has moved past the illness that he'd been dealing with, but the veteran safety is still nursing a neck injury. Smith hasn't missed a game since Week 3, totaling 73 tackles, 10 pass defenses, five interceptions and a forced fumble across 11 appearances.
