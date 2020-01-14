Vikings' Harrison Smith: Reaches another Pro Bowl

Smith, who tallied 19 tackles over two playoff games, finished with 85 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack over 15 regular-season games.

Smith forced three fumbles and recovered another two, as his versatility earned him a fifth straight trip to the Pro Bowl. He'll turn 31 years old in February, and Smith has two years remaining on his contract, averaging a $10.5 million cap hit. He's a lock to be the Week 1 starter at strong safety again in 2020.